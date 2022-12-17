Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Vicky Kaushal glam up the red carpet at a recent award function. See pics, videos

Bollywood actors put their most fashionable foot forward as they attended an award night in the city on Friday. Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Babil Khan and others posed for the shutterbugs as tehy walked the red carpet.
Jahnvi picked a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the awards night. The actor looked stunning.
Ayushmann Khurrana chose a see through shirt paired with a shimmering black blazer and trousers for the evening.
Ishaan Khatter also opted for a see through shirt.
Darlings actor Vijay Varma has been acing his red carpet looks recently and on Friday, he was seen wearing a sharp black suit along with a hat.
Actor Tejasswi Prakash wore a shining indigo dress.
Vicky Kaushal, whose film Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, seemed relaxed.
Rashmika Mandanna chose a white ensemble with a black belt to walk the red carpet. She was seen waving at the photographers before posing for pictures.
Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal was all smiles at the red carpet.
Karan Johar looked glamorous as she showed up for the award function.
Shibani Dandekar looked fresh as daisy as she wore a floral dress for the evening.
Rashmi Desai wore a black dress for the evening.
Sharvari Wagh wore a black dress as she walked the red carpet.
Mrunal Thakur seemed to be beating the Mumbai heat as she tied her hair in a tight bun.
Sobhita Dhulipala also posed at the red carpet.
Qala actor Babil Khan wore a casually stylish outfit.
Sanjana Sanghi wore a yellow dress with a pair of crocs as she walked the red carpet.
Grazia Young Fashion Awards were held in Mumbai.