Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Vicky Kaushal glam up the red carpet at a recent award function. See pics, videos

Bollywood actors put their most fashionable foot forward as they attended an award night in the city on Friday. Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Babil Khan and others posed for the shutterbugs as tehy walked the red carpet.

Jahnvi picked a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the awards night. The actor looked stunning.

Ayushmann Khurrana chose a see through shirt paired with a shimmering black blazer and trousers for the evening.

Ayushmann Khuranna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khuranna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter also opted for a see through shirt.

Darlings actor Vijay Varma has been acing his red carpet looks recently and on Friday, he was seen wearing a sharp black suit along with a hat.

Vijay Varma at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Varma at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Tejasswi Prakash wore a shining indigo dress.

Tejasswi Prakash at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi Prakash at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal, whose film Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, seemed relaxed.

Vicky Kaushal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna chose a white ensemble with a black belt to walk the red carpet. She was seen waving at the photographers before posing for pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal was all smiles at the red carpet.

Rasika Dugal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rasika Dugal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar looked glamorous as she showed up for the award function.

Karan Johar at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar looked fresh as daisy as she wore a floral dress for the evening.

Shibani Dandekara at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekara at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmi Desai wore a black dress for the evening.

Rashmi Desai at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rashmi Desai at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari Wagh wore a black dress as she walked the red carpet.

Sharwari Wagh at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo Varinder Chawla) Sharwari Wagh at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur seemed to be beating the Mumbai heat as she tied her hair in a tight bun.

Mrunal Thakur at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala also posed at the red carpet.

Sobhita Dhulipala at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sobhita Dhulipala at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Qala actor Babil Khan wore a casually stylish outfit.

Babil Khan at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Babil Khan at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi wore a yellow dress with a pair of crocs as she walked the red carpet.

Sanjana Sanghi at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjana Sanghi at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Grazia Young Fashion Awards were held in Mumbai.