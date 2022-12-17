scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Vicky Kaushal glam up the red carpet at a recent award function. See pics, videos

The whos who from Bollywood and the television industry walked the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet. See pics and videos:

Janhvi Kapoor- Karan Johar- Tejaswini Prakash- Vicky Kaushal- Grazia AwardsJanhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tejaswini Prakash, Vicky Kaushal among others walked the 'pink carpet' of Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood actors put their most fashionable foot forward as they attended an award night in the city on Friday.  Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Babil Khan and others posed for the shutterbugs as tehy walked the red carpet.

Check out the videos and photos from the event here

Jahnvi picked a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the awards night. The actor looked stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Ayushmann Khurrana chose a see through shirt paired with a shimmering black blazer and trousers for  the evening.

Ayushmann Khuranna- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Ayushmann Khuranna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter also opted for a see through shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)

Darlings actor Vijay Varma has been acing his red carpet looks recently and on Friday, he was seen wearing a sharp black suit along with a hat.

Vijay Verma- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Vijay Varma at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Tejasswi Prakash wore a shining indigo dress.

Tejaswani Prakash- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Tejasswi Prakash at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal, whose film Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, seemed relaxed.

Vicky kaushal- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Vicky Kaushal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna chose a white ensemble with a black belt to walk the red carpet. She was seen waving at the photographers before posing for pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Rashmika Mandanna at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal was all smiles at the red carpet.

Rasika Dugal- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Rasika Dugal at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar looked glamorous as she showed up for the award function.

Karan Johar- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Karan Johar at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar looked fresh as daisy as she wore a floral dress for the evening.

Shibani Dandekar- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Shibani Dandekara at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmi Desai wore a black dress for the evening.

Rashmi Desai- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Rashmi Desai at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari Wagh wore a black dress as she walked the red carpet.

Sharvari wagh- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Sharwari Wagh at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur seemed to be beating the Mumbai heat as she tied her hair in a tight bun.

Mrunal Thakur- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Mrunal Thakur at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala also posed at the red carpet.

Sobhita Dhulipala- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Sobhita Dhulipala at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Qala actor Babil Khan wore a casually stylish outfit.

Babil Khan- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Babil Khan at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi wore a  yellow dress with a pair of crocs as she walked the red carpet.

Sanjana Sanghi- Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 Sanjana Sanghi at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Grazia Young Fashion Awards were held in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 02:26:36 pm
