Janhvi Kapoor jokes about having a ‘natural face’, mimics uncle Anil Kapoor. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday entertained her fans with a series of fun videos on Instagram Stories. The actor appeared to be in a makeup van, surrounded by her team, as she shot quirky tutorials in which she joked about the famous Kapoor jawline and appeared to take a dig at her own looks.

While she was talking about her mascara, Janhvi was interrupted by somebody off-camera, who loudly asked, “Kya ho raha hai bhai (What’s going on here)?” Someone else responded, “Humara video chal raha hai, can you not talk?” And Janhvi said, “Exactly.” As others around her asked her to ‘reshoot’ the bit, Janhvi quipped, “No, I can’t. I need to keep it natural.” And after a beat, she added, “Like my face.” As the people around her burst into laughter, Janhvi made a gesture with her hand, and said, “Ghanta!”

Janhvi’s fans couldn’t get enough of her. In the comments section of a post shared by one of her fan clubs, one person wrote, “Janhvi has such a wicked and dark sense of humour. LOVE HER.” Another person added, “Her personality is everything.”

Later in the same video, Janhvi continued with her quirky tutorial. “We start contouring, because I had too many ice creams yesterday so this is how we cut my double chin. Now I have a sharp jawline, the Kapoor jawline, like Anil Kapoor, my chachu,” she said, mimicking her uncle.

Janhvi has been shooting in Amsterdam for her new film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. She’s been posting regular social media updates from her travels across Europe with her friends.

Janhvi made her acting debut with 2018’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was then seen in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, which she followed up with a lead role in the war drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, and will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry, due out on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.