scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor jokes about having a ‘natural face’, mimics uncle Anil Kapoor. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is in Europe, shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal. She kept her fans entertained on Monday with a series of fun makeup tutorial videos in which she appeared at one point to take a dig at her own looks.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 9:19:59 am
Janhvi Kapoor in screengrabs from her Instagram video. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday entertained her fans with a series of fun videos on Instagram Stories. The actor appeared to be in a makeup van, surrounded by her team, as she shot quirky tutorials in which she joked about the famous Kapoor jawline and appeared to take a dig at her own looks.

While she was talking about her mascara, Janhvi was interrupted by somebody off-camera, who loudly asked, “Kya ho raha hai bhai (What’s going on here)?” Someone else responded, “Humara video chal raha hai, can you not talk?” And Janhvi said, “Exactly.” As others around her asked her to ‘reshoot’ the bit, Janhvi quipped, “No, I can’t. I need to keep it natural.” And after a beat, she added, “Like my face.” As the people around her burst into laughter, Janhvi made a gesture with her hand, and said, “Ghanta!”

Also read |Sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor set internet abuzz with their gorgeous photoshoots. See them here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by janhvixsparkly (@janhvixsparkly)

 

Janhvi’s fans couldn’t get enough of her. In the comments section of a post shared by one of her fan clubs, one person wrote, “Janhvi has such a wicked and dark sense of humour. LOVE HER.” Another person added, “Her personality is everything.”

Later in the same video, Janhvi continued with her quirky tutorial. “We start contouring, because I had too many ice creams yesterday so this is how we cut my double chin. Now I have a sharp jawline, the Kapoor jawline, like Anil Kapoor, my chachu,” she said, mimicking her uncle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Only for them ♡ (@janhvixkhushi)

 

Janhvi has been shooting in Amsterdam for her new film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. She’s been posting regular social media updates from her travels across Europe with her friends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
Explained: Reading UN population reportPremium
Explained: Reading UN population report
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

Janhvi made her acting debut with 2018’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was then seen in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, which she followed up with a lead role in the war drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, and will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry, due out on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement