Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Dhadak which is set to hit the screens on July 20. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh too is busy promoting his film Soorma. Here are the latest photos of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood celebrities.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor clicked at a promotional event for their upcoming film Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a blue skirt and white crop top at Dhadak promotions. She will make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak.

Varun Dhawan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Sui Dhaaga where he will share screen space with Anushka Sharma, was snapped outside his gym in Mumbai.

Diljit Dosanjh posed for photographers during Soorma promotions. Soorma, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, is set to hit the screens on July 13.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who are all set to welcome their second child soon, were spotted on a lunch date in the city.

Our shutterbug caught Sanjay Dutt at the Mumbai airport. His biopic Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titual role, has had a record-breaking start at the box office. The film had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within the first 3 days of its release.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was also snapped at the airport.

We spotted Nora Fatehi at the airport.

John Abraham , who is gearing up for his upcoming film Satyameva, Jayate was also clicked at the airport.

Jackie Shroff was spotted at the airport.

