Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were a sight for sore eyes during Dhadak promotions in Jaipur

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were a sight for sore eyes during the various promotional events in Jaipur. While Janhvi opted for a traditional wear, Ishaan kept it casual in denim and shirt.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 12:15:01 pm
janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter images Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s sizzling chemistry was much evident during the promotions of Dhadak in Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images)
On Wednesday, team Dhadak released the title song of their movie. The lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter flew to the pink city Jaipur in Rajasthan to promote the song. As the two young actors took the stage during the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama, the crowd went berserk. After interacting with the media at the press conference, Janhvi and Ishaan were also seen dancing on the tunes of “Dhadak Hain Na”.

Janhvi and Ishaan were, indeed, a sight for sore eyes during the various promotional events in Jaipur. While Janhvi opted for a traditional wear, Ishaan kept it casual in denim and shirt.

Also read | Dhadak title song: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic number will tug at your heartstrings

Meanwhile, the title track of Dhadak composed by composer duo Ajay-Atul has garnered appreciation from all quarters and is the top-trending song on YouTube currently. Also, the song has crossed 8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale, Dhadak title track offers glimpses of Parthavi aka Janhvi and Madhukar aka Ishaan’s love story.

janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter photos Dhadak lead actors Janhvi and Ishaan were in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor at dhadak promotions Janhvi Kapoor was clicked during Dhadak promotions in Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter will share the screen in dhadak Janhvi and Ishaan strike a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor images Janhvi Kapoor wore a delightful smile as she interacted with media during Dhadak promotions. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter romance Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter danced on Dhadak title track in Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter dance Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s dance left their fans in Jaipur excited. (Photo: APH Images) janhvi kapoor, ishaan khatter photos Ishaan Khatter donned a traditional Rajasthani turban as he was clicked with Janhvi Kapoor. dhadak actors janhvi kapoor and ishaan khatter promote their film Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter attended a press conference with director Shashank Khaitan. (Photo: APH Images)

Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.

