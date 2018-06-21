Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were a sight for sore eyes during Dhadak promotions in Jaipur

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s sizzling chemistry was much evident during the promotions of Dhadak in Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s sizzling chemistry was much evident during the promotions of Dhadak in Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images)

On Wednesday, team Dhadak released the title song of their movie. The lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter flew to the pink city Jaipur in Rajasthan to promote the song. As the two young actors took the stage during the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama, the crowd went berserk. After interacting with the media at the press conference, Janhvi and Ishaan were also seen dancing on the tunes of “Dhadak Hain Na”.

Janhvi and Ishaan were, indeed, a sight for sore eyes during the various promotional events in Jaipur. While Janhvi opted for a traditional wear, Ishaan kept it casual in denim and shirt.

Also read | Dhadak title song: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic number will tug at your heartstrings

Meanwhile, the title track of Dhadak composed by composer duo Ajay-Atul has garnered appreciation from all quarters and is the top-trending song on YouTube currently. Also, the song has crossed 8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale, Dhadak title track offers glimpses of Parthavi aka Janhvi and Madhukar aka Ishaan’s love story.

Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.

