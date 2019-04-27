Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria’s relationship

Sridevi’s daughter and Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s star is on the rise. After making a successful debut with Dhadak, the actor has signed a slew of projects with some of the most popular names in the industry. However, Janhvi still remains close to her Dhadak family as she recently posted a photograph with the core group on her Instagram handle.

Advertising

Apart from herself, the picture also features Ishaan Khatter and Dhadak filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. The actor had captioned the picture as, “Forever fam.”

Janhvi will also be seen in the Neha Dhupia-hosted chat show Vogue BFF along with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Neha shared a snippet from the episode featuring the Kapoor sisters wherein Janhvi was asked about her alleged relationship with Ishaan and how she feels about the news that Ishaan and Student of the Year actor Tara Sutaria are dating.

Janhvi is seen answering Neha’s queries with a non-committal “This is a trick question.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Rooh-Afza and in Karan Johar directorial Takht. She is also working on the Gunjan Saxena biopic.