Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the sunset by the pool in her latest photos

After testing positive for Covid-19 in the early days of the year, Janhvi Kapoor spent some much-needed relaxing time with her friends. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a set of photos where she can be seen relaxing by the pool and sharing a laugh with her friends.

Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Eudaimonia.” Some of these photos were earlier shared by Janhvi’s friends Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan Awatramani.

On Tuesday, Janhvi had shared another set of photos. These photos also had her spending some time in the pool. She captioned those photos, “arcadia – findin my way back to ya.”

Janhvi was last seen in the 2021 film Roohi where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. “Kapoor tries gamely, but never gets a break-out right till the end,” wrote Shubhra Gupta about Janhvi’s performance in the film.

In 2022, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of Good Luck Jerry, which is the remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, and Mili, which is the remake of Malayalam film Helen. Mili is Janhvi’s first film with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi is also set to star in Dostana 2. The film was earlier supposed to star Kartik Aaryan but after he quit the project, no news about the project has been forthcoming.