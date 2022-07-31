scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor hosts private screening for Good Luck Jerry: Boney Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others attend, see pics

Shabana Azmi, Aanand L Rai, Manish Malhotra among others attended the screening of Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Good Luck Jerry.

July 31, 2022 10:39:12 am
Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor at the screening of her film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor hosted a private screening of her movie Good Luck Jerry in a Mumbai suburb on Saturday. The evening saw close friends and family members in attendance to show support to the actress, who plays the titular character in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor’s father-producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi were also present for the screening. The Kapoor trio were in all white as the sisters cut a stylish appearance.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, producers Aman and Pawan Gill were present at the screening. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also joined them eventually. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who recently returned from New Delhi after hosting his annual fashion show Mijwan, also attended the private screening.

Good Luck Jerry screening Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, Janhvi Kapoor and director Siddharth Sen at the private screening of their film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aanand L Rai Producer Aanand L Rai at the private screening of his film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddharth Sen Director Siddharth Sen at the screening of his film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra arrives at the screening of Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor arrives at the screening of sister Janhvi Kapoor’s film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shabana Azmi Actress Shabana Azmi arrives at the private screening of the film Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aman Gill and Pawan Gill Producer brothers Aman Gill and Pawan Gill at the screening of Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi and the film’s director Siddharth Sen were seen in a candid chat with director Aanand L Rai, who is also the film’s co-producer.

 

Janhvi Kapoor is getting a positive response for her performance. The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, had a direct digital release and is currently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

