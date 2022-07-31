Janhvi Kapoor hosts private screening for Good Luck Jerry: Boney Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others attend, see pics

July 31, 2022 10:39:12 am
Actor Janhvi Kapoor hosted a private screening of her movie Good Luck Jerry in a Mumbai suburb on Saturday. The evening saw close friends and family members in attendance to show support to the actress, who plays the titular character in the film.
Janhvi Kapoor’s father-producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi were also present for the screening. The Kapoor trio were in all white as the sisters cut a stylish appearance.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, producers Aman and Pawan Gill were present at the screening. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also joined them eventually. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who recently returned from New Delhi after hosting his annual fashion show Mijwan, also attended the private screening.
Check out the pictures below –
Janhvi and the film’s director Siddharth Sen were seen in a candid chat with director Aanand L Rai, who is also the film’s co-producer.
Janhvi Kapoor is getting a positive response for her performance. The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, had a direct digital release and is currently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
