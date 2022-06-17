scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. See posters

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Sidharth Sengupta is the director and Pankaj Matta has penned the script.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 1:38:23 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck JerryJanhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the premiere date and two new posters of the film.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor‘s upcoming feature film Good Luck Jerry will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The Punjab-set movie is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Good Luck Jerry is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share the premiere date and two new posters of the film.

“Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, Good Luck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

This is Rai’s first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in horror-comedy Rooh.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

Good Luck Jerry is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement