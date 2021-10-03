scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor goes trekking, takes a dip in the river. See photos and videos

Janhvi Kapoor went out in the woods with her girl gang.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 3, 2021 3:20:10 pm
Janhvi Kapoor woodsIn the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen trekking and also posing in the greens. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of photos and videos on her Instagram account recently. The actor went out in the woods with her girl gang, and the images will surely inspire a lot of wanderlust in you.

Janhvi‘s post caption read, “les fleurs du mal 🌸🍃,” which is from a French collection of poems and means “The Flowers of Evil”.

The Dhadak actor was seen in a white top and green shorts. In the photos, the actor can be seen trekking and also posing in the greens. Janhvi was also seen taking a dip in the river.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few images on her Instagram story:

janhvikapoor (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) janhvikapoor (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) janhvikapoor (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor had wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Aanand L Rai film Good Luck Jerry.

