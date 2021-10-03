Janhvi Kapoor goes trekking, takes a dip in the river. See photos and videos

Updated: October 3, 2021 3:20:10 pm
Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of photos and videos on her Instagram account recently. The actor went out in the woods with her girl gang, and the images will surely inspire a lot of wanderlust in you.
Janhvi‘s post caption read, “les fleurs du mal 🌸🍃,” which is from a French collection of poems and means “The Flowers of Evil”.
The Dhadak actor was seen in a white top and green shorts. In the photos, the actor can be seen trekking and also posing in the greens. Janhvi was also seen taking a dip in the river.
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:
Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few images on her Instagram story:
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor had wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Aanand L Rai film Good Luck Jerry.
