Janhvi Kapoor goes from glam to glum during ’40 hours in Rajasthan’. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor is unleashing the tourist inside her. Setting wanderlust goals for her fans, the Bollywood actor documented her ’40 hours in Rajasthan’ and shared it too on Instagram. Janhvi, known for planning holidays with friends, often leaves her followers motivated to pack their bags too. And her latest trip is no different.

Jahnvi’s Instagram post is a mixed bag of photos and videos from her quick getaway. From her airport diaries to strolling around the gardens of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and from Rajasthani song and dance to the local cuisine, Janhvi seems too have explored a lot. In one particular picture, she’s posing in a lehenga, hinting that this might be a work trip for her. The actor also shared a photo with her team as they are tired after a whirlwind trip.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this month. On the occasion, sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, along with her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor left emotional notes for her on social media.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Mili, the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen, which starred Anna Ben in the lead role. Talking about Janhvi, Anna said in a recent interview, “I have heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can’t wait to watch her.”

Mili is a survival thriller also starring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, in 2021. It has been helmed by director of the original movie, Mathukutty.