Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor asks sister Khushi not to date an actor: ‘Know your worth’

Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's desi adaptation of beloved American comics, The Archies.

janhvi and khushiJanhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters. (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is already a few films old in Bollywood, will soon be welcoming her sister Khushi to showbiz. Khushi Kapoor will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s desi adaptation of the Archies comic. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will also play pivotal parts in the movie.

In a recent interaction, Janhvi spoke about Khushi’s debut and her advice for her younger sister. “Don’t date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls I and her are, I just think it would be better,” Janhvi told Film Companion when asked about an advice she would give to Khushi. The actor also told her to find her confidence in herself and never believe the naysayers.

“Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say…That’s her battle to fight. But I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table. More than just her pedigree,” Janhvi signed off.

Meanwhile, Janhvi herself has a lot to look forward to, as the actor is currently promoting Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The movie has been bankrolled by her father and producer Boney Kapoor, marking their first professional collaboration together. Apart from Mili, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and has been helmed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma.

Janhvi was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Good Luck Jerry, where she won rave reviews for her performance in the movie.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:52:13 pm
