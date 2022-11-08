Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t want to create ‘fake image’ on social media, admits ‘cute’ pictures could get her more brand endorsements

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor started her journey in Hindi cinema with the 2018 film Dhadak. She followed it up with Netflix’s Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020, Roohi in 2021, and Good Luck Jerry and Mili in 2022. Audiences have mostly seen her in a non-glamorous, girl-next-door avatar. But, her on-screen aura is quite different from her social media presence, where she is known to glam it up. In an interview, Janhvi said that she has no qualms about showcasing her real self to people, although does not want to create a ‘false narrative’.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi shared how she has often been advised to keep her social media image in sync with the characters she plays in the movies. She said, “I have been told this a lot, ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction to that. So, it will be harder for people to buy into those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’.”

But Janhvi believes in keeping her life as an actor separate from who she is in real life. She doesn’t mind if people are thrown off seeing her in a Manish Malhotra saree on Instagram, and in a simple kurta in her film. Though she wants to be “real and authentic” to her characters, she might not dress like they do in real life. She said, “That’s the point of being an actor.”

The actor, who is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, also doesn’t buy the idea that the actor must promote their movie in a similar look as their character. About promoting her latest release Mili in clothes she actually likes, she said, “Janhvi is promoting Mili. Mili is not promoting Mili.”

She also said that social media shouldn’t be taken too seriously. She admitted that her ‘cute’ pictures on social media might get her more brand endorsements, which means she could stand to earn more money. She said, “Hopefully if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

Janhvi Kapor’s performance in Mili has been appreciated. However, the film has not been able to shine at the box office.