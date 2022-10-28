Janhvi Kapoor explains why she said Vijay Deverakonda is ‘practically married’

Janhvi Kapoor, who’s promoting her film Mili, has been making headlines for giving some candid answers in several interviews recently. The actor, in one of her latest media interactions, had a foot-in-mouth moment when she ended up saying that Vijay Deverakonda is “practically married”.

Janhvi has now given an explanation for why she said that Vijay, who is rumoured to be dating Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna, was “practically married”. Janhvi’s statement fanned flames as Vijay and Rashmika fans took this as a confirmation that the two are in a serious relationship. Fans also rejoiced because earlier this month, Vijay and Rashmika went for a beach holiday and flew to the Maldives together.

In an interview with The Times of India, when Janhvi was asked why she said what she said about Vijay, She said she didn’t have her “filter” on and, “The question was: Who would you pick if it was your swayamvar? All that I meant with my answer was that Vijay is not in our circle and we don’t interact much, hence it is unlikely.”

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi was asked to name three men from the film industry she would have in her swayanvar, to which she responded by naming Aditya Roy Kapur, but then added that everyone else is married. After the interviewer suggested Vijay’s name to her, she said that he is “practically married”, and hence disqualified.

While Janhvi might have confirmed Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship status involuntarily, she recently revealed that she is “not dating anyone at the moment”. She was spotted with her rumoured former boyfriends Shikhar Pahariya and Akshat Rajan last week.

On the work front, Janhvi’s Mili is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4. She then has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.