Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is in love with her new pictures. See here

Janhvi Kapoor on Friday shared gorgeous pictures of herself on before heading for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party in Mumbai. In these photos, Janhvi is seen in a shimmery green lehenga.

As soon as Janhvi shared the post, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya took to the comments section and reacted with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons.

Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani reacted with an angel emoticon, while a fan wrote, “Uff teri adaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another fan compared her to her late mother Sridevi.

Neither Janhvi, not Shikhar have commented on their relationship, however the two have been spotted together several times and reportedly also went for a holiday to the Maldives together. Recently, Shikhar also attended Anil Kapoor’s 66th birthday party where Boney Kapoor struck a pose with Janhvi and him. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist. He was said to be in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago, before they separated.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller Mili, and she’s now awaiting the release of Bawaal, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by National Award-winner Nitesh Tiwari, and is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.