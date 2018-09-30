Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor: I can never be content with any of my work

Dhadak is making its world television premiere on September 30 Dhadak is making its world television premiere on September 30

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar starrer Dhadak is making its world television premiere on September 30 on Zee Cinema.

On the sidelines of the world television premiere of her first ever film, Janhvi in an interview with indianexpress.com spoke about how she feels the need to do more and work on her craft to become a holistic actor. She also talks about her next project with Dharma Productions – Takht, where she will be sharing screen space with actors like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Q. So much success and love for your first film Dhadak. How does that make you feel as an actor?

It is extremely humbling, and I am so thankful. At the same time, it makes me feel motivated to do more and to give more with whatever I do in the future. I want to give this my everything, because there is nothing more important to me than to grow as an actor. I want to entertain the audience and move the audience. I’ll always continue to aspire to do just that.

Q. You are doing one more film with Dharma – Takht. What direction does that give to your journey as an actor?

I think every film you do, as an actor, adds to your journey. This is such a different role and a different film set in a different time period. I am a huge admirer of history and the period this film is set in, I have always had a fascination for it. So, I am very interested. It will add to my journey, not only as an actor, but also as a human being, just as every film does. I am extremely excited for Takht.

Q. You have become one of the most successful female actors of your generation. How do you look at competition?

I don’t know if you can say that because I have only done one film. But yes, I hope and aspire to become a very successful female actor. I also aspire to become a more holistic person through my work. But, the way I look at competition is that it is healthy. It is a part of the job. I also think it is possible to encourage each other, motivate each other and celebrate each other. I feel motivated and inspired when I see everybody else’s work. But I don’t think I am at a place right now where I can think of competition. I would rather focus on myself, and that’s the aim of the game.

Q. Will you work with your father if he directs a film?

If he ever chooses to direct a film, and wants me to play a role in it, of course I would love to be a part of it. But I think I have to earn that right and earn that opportunity. If he thinks I am worthy, then I would love to do it.

Q. Can you think of any mistakes you made while doing Dhadak that you would be careful not to repeat?

I don’t know about the mistakes and I don’t know if it is for me to say. If there is anything that I can say is that I could have done a lot more in Dhadhak. I can never be content with any of my work. There are so many things where I wish I could have done more, but I think that is the part of every actor’s journey. I don’t think I can ever be happy with myself. However, I am happy with everything that I got to learn from this experience. The time that was while working on Dhadak has been a life lesson, and I am going to carry it with me forever.

