Janhvi Kapoor on her family’s reaction to Dhadak: Khushi and papa cried after watching it

Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak. The movie has been welcomed with open arms at the box office, and the debutante couldn’t have been happier. She recently revealed that her father Boney Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor are extremely proud of her success.

“The love has been overwhelming. More than anything else, it feels good to know that we’ve moved people with this message that we were trying to convey. I’m just happy about any form of acceptance, so I have a chance to work more and do better at what I love. To see my father (film producer Boney Kapoor), Shashank (director of Dhadak) and Karan (producer of Dhadak) feeling so proud and happy means the world to me,” Janhvi told the Hindustan Times.

In the interview, Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about Sridevi, and how watching the late actor’s films have helped her perform better on the big screen. She revealed how difficult it would be to recreate one of Sridevi’s films when asked whether she would grab the opportunity to play one of her iconic characters.

On her family’s reaction to the film, Janhvi said, “Khushi was crying… She looked at me and said, ‘Why are you worrying?’ and then started crying again. Papa actually saw the film a month ago, and as soon as the screening was over, he went to the temple. That night he came to my room and held me tight and started crying.”

Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak has been creating waves at the box office. It had opened at the box office with an impressive figure of Rs 8.71 crore. The movie has collected Rs 39.19 crore till now. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Kumar and Shalini Kapoor. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

