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After Janhvi Kapoor’s deepfake controversy, Peddi producer says ‘youth is polluted’
Peddi producer has condemned the misuse of AI following the Chuttamalle deepfake targeting Janhvi Kapoor, saying the youth have become polluted.
Days after deepfake content featuring actor Janhvi Kapoor was widely circulated on the internet, Mythri Movie Makers co-founder Y Ravi Shankar has spoken out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate deepfake content. Janhvi was last seen in Peddi, which was produced by the same production house.
“It has become really easy to sling mud at each other on social media. On top of that, they are now misusing AI, and no one knows what’s real or fake,” Ravi Shankar said. “The youth have become polluted, be it online or otherwise. It is at a time like this that we need films with divine power that instil a fear of God. It is only beneficial to society.”
The deepfake that prompted his remarks was an AI-manipulated version of the Chuttamalle song from Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, in which Janhvi Kapoor’s likeness was digitally altered to create sexually explicit imagery. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor both issued public statements against such videos.
It is to be noted that his own film Peddi was also severely criticised for sexualising Janhvi’s character and normalising assault. Some of the scenes featuring her character were changed after viewers raised objection.
Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor calls her Chuttamalle AI video with NTR ‘assault’: ‘Reality of being a woman’
Talking about Hanuman Ansh, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic whose Telugu release was being announced at the same press event, he said, “We are very happy that this film not only conveys a message and shows God and reality, but has also become a commercial superhit.”
Rs 400 crore for Rs 2 crore is a slap in the face
Ravi Shankar announced that Hanuman Ansh will release in Telugu on October 9. Made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the film has already earned Rs 425 crore worldwide at the box office, and is continuing to make money at the ticket counters. “It is like a slap in the face to see a film with a Rs 2 crore investment gross Rs 400 crore in collections,” he said. “We are spending crores of rupees with not much to show for it. But to get Rs 400 crore for Rs 2 crore, that’s a real pan-Indian film.”
He urged producers across the industry to ensure the film reaches every possible audience. “Wherever possible, if you have skipped releasing it in any language, please release it in all languages. This film is a massive hit, not just revenue-wise. It’s a much-needed film,” he said.
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