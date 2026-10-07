After Janhvi Kapoor’s deepfake controversy, Peddi producer says ‘youth is polluted’

Days after deepfake content featuring actor Janhvi Kapoor was widely circulated on the internet, Mythri Movie Makers co-founder Y Ravi Shankar has spoken out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate deepfake content. Janhvi was last seen in Peddi, which was produced by the same production house.

“It has become really easy to sling mud at each other on social media. On top of that, they are now misusing AI, and no one knows what’s real or fake,” Ravi Shankar said. “The youth have become polluted, be it online or otherwise. It is at a time like this that we need films with divine power that instil a fear of God. It is only beneficial to society.”