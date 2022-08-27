scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Zingaat at a pre-wedding bash, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor danced to her popular song Zingaat at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash.

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor rocked a white saree at the bash. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen dancing to her popular song “Zingaat” at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. The actor impressed all by acing the hook step of the song.

Janhvi wore a white sequin saree and halter neck blouse with long earrings for the bash. The actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and fans were quick enough to flood the comments section of the post. One fan wrote, “Ufffff I can’t get enough of looking at you,” while another fan commented, “Wow! it’s Soo beautiful.”

The song “Zingaat” is from Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhahdak, which was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. The movie also starred Ishaan Khatter.

Kunal Rawal and Apoorva Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a star-studded affair. From Janhvi Kapoor-Shanaya Kapoor to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, the who’s who of Bollywood was in attendance.

Malaika and Arjun also set the dance floor on fire as they were captured dancing to “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. The couple looked stunning in their traditional avatars. While Malaika chose a white lehenga, Arjun looked handsome in a black sherwani. Fans loved the energy the couple shared on the dance floor. One fan wrote, “What an energy? Looking great together.” Another fan commented, “They look happy together.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

