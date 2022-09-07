Janhvi Kapoor dances to Dil Cheez Kya Hai amidst Mr and Mrs Mahi prep, see photos and videos

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the prep for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. And amidst the prep, Janhvi found time to hone her dance skills.

The elder child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor recently shared a video of herself dancing to the 1981 film Umrao Jaan’s hit track “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”, which featured evergreen star Rekha.

Janhvi Kapoor‘s post also had other random photos and videos of herself. While we could see Janhvi at her cricket practice in some photos, she also shared some stylish photos of herself. There was also a photo of her sister Khushi Kapoor sleeping on a sofa.

Sharing the photos and videos, the actor wrote, “trying to keep it together #literally 💪🏼.”

See Janhvi Kapoor’s recent post here:

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi is in the production phase. The Sharan Sharma directorial also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Janhvi also has Mili with Sunny Kaushal and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.