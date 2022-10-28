Janhvi Kapoor addresses rumours that she and sister Khushi Kapoor dated the same person

Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life has been in the news again recently, after the actor was spotted with two of her rumoured ex-boyfriends in the same week. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili, said in a recent interview that she is single, and also addressed rumours that she and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, dated the same person.

In an interview, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked the worst thing that she has read about herself, the actor shared an anecdote that also involved Khushi. Responding to the question, Janhvi said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.”

Clarifying that neither of them have dated Akshat, Janhvi added, “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor with Akshat Rajan. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor with Akshat Rajan. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi’s name has also been linked to another friend of hers, Orhan Awatramani. But Janhvi denied this as well, and claimed that ‘she is single right now’.

Orhan Awatramani along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Orhan Awatramani along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Earlier, during an interaction with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor shared the dating advice that she would like to give Khushi. “Don’t date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls me and her are, I just think it would be better,” shared Janhvi.

While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, Khushi is all set to make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi will next be seen in the survival thriller Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor and is a remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

Mili will hit the theatres on November 4.