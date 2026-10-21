Janhvi Kapoor called meeting with paps, asked them not to click gym looks: ‘Dirty comments’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Revealing what Janhvi Kapoor exactly told them during the meeting, the paparazzo said, “Janhvi told us, ‘Audience is also tired of seeing us every day stepping out of the gym. If the people sees us daily on Instagram…our job is also to be seen in movies. So, we don’t want to show these photos to them’. She requested us to stop the spotting, gym look for some time because people pass very dirty comments on Instagram.”
Addressing the preconceived notion that actors call the paparazzi and then act surprised upon seeing them, the paparazzo said, “No, Janhvi never called the paparazzi. In fact, she has been the nicest with the paps. The GenZ actors are very nice, and Janhvi also spoke very respectfully with us that day when she called us for the closed-door meeting. During my initial days too, whenever she was spotted outside production houses or anywhere, she would always ask, ‘All well with you, brother?’ So, she’s very caring too. On her birthday, she would call us to her building, and cut the cake, so we could get good visuals. She is always nice towards us.”
Recalling Janhvi’s statement in one of the podcasts where she said, “You zoom into my chest and rear when I step out of cars but you never shoot our male actors like Tiger Shroff from these angles, why?” Explaining the situation, he said, “I’d heard this podcast where she spoke about being recorded inappropriately. So, as a paparazzi, I am recording the video from the actor’s exit until they sit in their car. Now, people, who sit on the desk, choose inapproriate angles for the edit, and upload it.”
Also Read: Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi’s performance: ‘Respect is not a one-way entitlement’
He also pointed out a few social media pages that deliberately post videos with inappropriate angles in their greed to get more views. When asked if Janhvi mentioned how this was affecting her mental health, the paparazzo said, “She didn’t speak about this but it is obvious that anyone will get affected by it.”
Continuing the conversation, he said, “In my life, I have never even thought about shooting such angles. And, somewhere, even the celebrities know who are the ones who shoot inappropriately. We have always been against this and we have never shot such angles. The paparazzo I know, and I see on field, when I find any such videos on their page, I have mostly asked them to delete the video because it’s not cool.”
He also spoke about Sara Ali Khan‘s initial days, when she was often snapped in chikankari kurtas and became known for her trademark ‘namaste’. The host asked the paparazzo if Sara wearing chikankari kurtas and greeting people with a namaste was manufactured or if she was genuinely that way. He replied, “I have papped her post her Kedarnath meetings in the same chikankari suit, and even after the gym, she would exit in those suits, whether paps would be there or not. Ever since I have known Sara, she would never say ‘hello,’ she always said ‘Namaste,’ and even now. She is a very simple girl.”
Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor calls her Chuttamalle AI video with NTR ‘assault’: ‘Reality of being a woman’
The paparazzo added that Sara Ali Khan was also of the same opinion as Janhvi that getting papped every day was becoming too much, and that objectionable angles were also a problem. He explained that there was an unspoken understanding between the photographers and Sara, which led to the spotting stopping. The paparazzo also spoke about a recent incident involving Sara. He shared, “Recently, she had gone for a meeting, and she posed for us. Even on her birthday, we texted her that we wanted a photograph, and she asked us to come for the cake cutting and gave us photos. Sara didn’t tell us to strictly not click her, never told us to stop coming outside the gym, it was a mutual understanding.”