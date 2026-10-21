Janhvi Kapoor called meeting with paps, asked them not to click gym looks: ‘Dirty comments’

Revealing what Janhvi Kapoor exactly told them during the meeting, the paparazzo said, “Janhvi told us, ‘Audience is also tired of seeing us every day stepping out of the gym. If the people sees us daily on Instagram…our job is also to be seen in movies. So, we don’t want to show these photos to them’. She requested us to stop the spotting, gym look for some time because people pass very dirty comments on Instagram.”

Addressing the preconceived notion that actors call the paparazzi and then act surprised upon seeing them, the paparazzo said, “No, Janhvi never called the paparazzi. In fact, she has been the nicest with the paps. The GenZ actors are very nice, and Janhvi also spoke very respectfully with us that day when she called us for the closed-door meeting. During my initial days too, whenever she was spotted outside production houses or anywhere, she would always ask, ‘All well with you, brother?’ So, she’s very caring too. On her birthday, she would call us to her building, and cut the cake, so we could get good visuals. She is always nice towards us.”