Janhvi Kapoor called meeting with paps, asked them not to click gym looks: ‘Dirty comments’

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A paparazzo, in an interview, opened up about Janhvi Kapoor objecting to being recorded in inappropriate angles, and asked the paparazzi to stop papping her.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readMumbaiOct 21, 2026 05:46 PM IST
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor objects to her inappropriate videos posted on social media. (PC: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
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