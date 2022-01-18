Janhvi Kapoor is chilling in the pool in her latest photos, fans hail her as ‘the beauty queen’

After spending a ‘self-care weekend’, Janhvi Kapoor has treated fans to pictures of herself enjoying her day in a pool. “arcadia- Finding my way back to ya,” she wrote as the caption. The photos received immense love from her fans as well as her friends. Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amit Thakur and others dropped love-struck and heart emojis expressing their love for the actor. Fans tagged Janhvi as “the beauty queen.”

Janhvi dropped the new set of photos two days after she gave a sneak-peek of her “self care weekend.” The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Janhvi shared on Instagram that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor have also tested negative. She wrote, “Hey guys, so I and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Earlier at an event, Janhvi spoke about being at the receiving end of criticism and trolling on social media. She said that earlier she used to pay a lot of heed to what was being said about her. However, later she realised that it has its own share of pros and cons.

“I gave it a lot of value at one point because I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of what the audience wants, what they’re saying, where I’m lacking, what I need to work on. I thought social media was a great platform to try and gauge that. But it has its positives and negatives. One also needs to identify that although many people are on social media, that still isn’t the majority of people’s voice. It’s a huge part of what they’re thinking but they are many things to take into account, there are many variables,” she said at an event hosted by Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Janhvi has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili in her kitty. Mili marks her first project with father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the project.