Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor gives a tour of her Chennai house, shows photos of the ‘secret wedding’ of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor gave a tour of her Chennai house and shared the many memories she has of her late mother Sridevi.

janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor gave a tour of her house in Chennai. (Photo: Vogue/India)

Janhvi Kapoor loves talking about her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. In a recent video, Janhvi gave a tour of her Chennai house which was the first property that late actor Sridevi bought.

Janhvi gave a grand tour of her palatial house to Vogue India and showed the many paintings and art pieces that were collected by Sridevi over the years. The house has many paintings that were made by the English Vinglish actor herself. While showing the ‘memorabilia wall’ of the house, Janhvi showed the wedding photos of her parents and added that it was ‘some sort of a secret wedding’.

“This is mom and dad’s marriage photos. I think this was some sort of a secret wedding which is why they seem so stressed. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor gave a tour of her bedroom as well and added that her late mother did not allow her to have a lock on her bathroom door because she did not want Janhvi talking to boys on the phone. She shared that the entire house was redone due to leakages and Boney Kapoor took on that responsibility but even after all the renovations, her bathroom door still does not have a lock.

Janhvi was recently seen in Mili. Her upcoming films include Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:11:09 pm
