Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Janice in Poland, Varun Dhawan shares video. Watch here

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently in Poland for the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari film Bawaal.

July 6, 2022 11:15:33 am
janhvi kapoor janiceJanhvi Kapoor recreates Janice's infamous laugh.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be a huge fan of the American sitcom Friends. She recently mimicked Janice, a character from the show, originally played by actor Margaret Wheeler. A video of her was shared by her Bawaal co-actor Varun Dhawan. The duo is shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari film in Poland.

The video shared by Varun on his Instagram story has Janhvi sitting in a vehicle. She recreates the popular dialogue by Janice, “Oh My God, Chandler Bing” in her inimitable style. Her imitation of Janice left her fellow travellers amused. Varun shared the video with the caption, “@Janhvikapoor aka Janice.”

Also read |Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, see photo

Margaret Wheeler made the character of Janice popular with her infamous signature laugh. She was Chandler Bing’s, played by Matthew Perry, loudmouthed girlfriend in the NBC show. She played the character from 1994 to 2004.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy shooting for Bawaal. They have wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film, and are now in Poland. Janhvi took to her social media handles on Tuesday to share a photo with Varun. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? 💣 #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala.”

Bawaal is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

