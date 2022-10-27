After being spotted with rumoured ex Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor parties with another former boyfriend, Akshat Rajan. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor has been dazzling at every Diwali bash she’s attended over the last week. The Mili actor, a few days ago, had shared pictures from a Diwali bash hosted by her cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor. In the pictures, Janhvi, dressed in a sequined lehenga, posed with her family and friends, including her half-sister Anshula Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, and grandmother Nirmal Kapoor along with others from the Kapoor clan, and also her rumoured former boyfriend Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi, who’s promoting her upcoming film Mili, recently opened up about her relationship status in an interview with Bollywood Bubble and revealed that she’s currently single. The actor, a couple of days ago, was spotted at yet another Diwali bash with another rumoured ex, Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

This comes weeks after Karan Johar almost confirmed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan once dated “two brothers” who used to live in the same residential complex as his, in Bandra. In an episode of Koffee with Karan 7 featuring Janhvi and Sara as guests, Karan had said, “You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.”

Fans believe that Karan was referring to Veer Paharyia and Shikhar Pahariya, Both of them were once linked to Sara and Janhvi.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the survival thriller Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor, and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Helen (2019). The film is scheduled to release on November 4.