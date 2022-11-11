scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 15 years of Om Shanti Om by recreating Deepika Padukon’s scene: ‘Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain’

Janhvi Kapoor gives a hilarious twist to Deepika Padukone's scene from Om Shanti Om.

Janhvi Kapoor- Om Shanti OmJanhvi Kapoor has recreated a scene from Om Shanti Om featuring Deepika Padukone. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, still from the film)

Janhvi Kapoor, who’s basking in the appreciation she’s received for her performance in Mili, is back to creating funny Instagram reels for her fans and social media followers. The young actor, on Friday, recreated a scene from Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om.

Sharing a video which also features a friend, Janhvi enacted dialogues of Deepika’s Shanti Priya from Farah Khan’s 20007 directorial also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In her reel, Jahnvi is seen in a silver dress, standing under a big chandelier and saying, “Issi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shantipriya ki laash.”

Om Shanti Om recently completed fifteen years since it first released in theatres. The film also marked Deepika Padukon’e Bollywood debut. The film has encouraged several fans to recreate its scenes and use its dialogues as jokes and memes with pop culture reference.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan too had recently shared a ‘bloop reel’ which was a compilation of BTS footage from OSO shoot, which was laced with bloopers. It made a fun watch for SRK and Deepika’s fans. Along with the video, she had written, “The Magic, the Madness, the Music that was my love letter to Bollywood #15yearsofomshantiom #blooperreel.”

Om Shanti OM earned over Rs 108 crores in its box offices sales, making it one of the superhits of 2007. It is a fictional story based in the 1970s, where a man Om (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an aspiring actor, and Shanti Priya (played by Deepika Padukone) are murdered, but both of them are immediately reincarnated into the present day. It was received warmly by cine-goers. The film also gave some memorable dialogues, which are now a part of pop culture, “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu … ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor … suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor … har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor…” The film is also remembered and loved for its funny scenes.

