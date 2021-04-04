Janhvi Kapoor catches up with sister Khushi and friends in New York, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor catches up with Khushi and other friends in New York. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

After giving a credible performance in Roohi in March, Janhvi Kapoor took a short break to visit her sister Khushi in New York, USA. On Sunday morning, the young actor took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a chic black leather jacket as she poses with Khushi who is wearing a red dress. Janhvi also showed off the skyline of the buzzing fashion capital of USA, a view from their NY apartment window. The actor, who caught up with some of her friends there, also shared pictures of the dessert she has been gobbling while enjoying her break. She shared a mirror selfie as well and captioned it, “Keep your distance” to stay safe as the world is still dealing with the pandemic.

This is not the first time the 24-year-old has shared pictures from this vacation. A few weeks ago too Janhvi had shared pictures from her Los Angeles visit, which she had captioned as, “It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home.” These pictures clicked by Armand Muchhala also featured Janhvi’s friend Rohan Jaura along with Khushi Kapoor.

When COVID-19 pandemic hit India in March last year, Janhvi and Khushi were in Mumbai with their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Just as the Coronavirus induced lockdown eased later last year, Khushi returned to USA where she is currently completing her education at New York Film Academy. There have been reports suggesting that Khushi also wants to follow the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and sister and harbors the dream of becoming an actor.

On the work front, Janhvi wrapped up Good Luck Jerry before she headed to America for her holiday. Good Luck Jerry is produced by Colour Yellow Production, LYCA Productions and Sundial Entertainment, and is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.

On her return to India, the Roohi star will start shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The film will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.