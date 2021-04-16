Janhvi Kapoor’s weekend vibes with friends mean dancing by the pool and playing cards. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor rang in the weekend early as she has sneaked off for a getaway with her friends. In the latest reel on her Instagram handle, the Roohi actor is seen having a blast by the pool with her friends. Dancing to the beats of Cardi B’s “Up”, Janhvi is seen trying to match steps with her gang, giving us fun moments.

Janhvi captioned the video, “I really wish we were cooler than this but.” The clip begins with individual pan shots of her friends, until all of them gather in the end to display some moves next to a pool. Though their steps are not synchronised, Janhvi does remind us of all the times we’ve tried doing something similar with our friends.

The video also features her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit and other team members. Sharing the same video on her Instagram handle, Namrata wrote, “Mad Matter: “Have I gone mad?” Alice: “I’m afraid so. You’re entirely bonkers. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.” Namrata also shared a video on her Instagram stories where Janhvi, along with her friends, is playing cards.

Janhvi is an active social media user and keeps giving a sneak peek into her personal life via Instagram photos and videos. Recently, she visited Maldives. Calling herself the “last to get on the Maldives bandwagon”, she wrote in her caption that “I fully get the hype.”

In an earlier post, she called herself an “island girl”, as she went on to share several sun-kissed photos from her holiday.

Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy, Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The movie had a theatrical release in March. The actor also has films like Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.