Janhvi Kapoor says she can’t wait to watch Nayanthara’s Connect: ‘Looks too good’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken several times about her admiration for Tamil star Nayanthara. The Bollywood actor recently expressed her excitement about the Lady Superstar’s upcoming film Connect. Janhvi’s excitement was met with gratitude by Connect’s producer and Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

Janhvi shared the trailer of Connect on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Can’t wait for this!!! @Wikkiofficial looks too good! Vignesh in turn reposted Janhvi’s complement and wrote, “Thank you Jhanvi. Means alot. Glad you liked it.”

Connect is a horror film set against the backdrop of the pandemic, where a mother starts observing the eerie behaviour of her daughter. She consults a pastor virtually and the two try to deal with the situation.

Janhvi Kapoor is excited about Vignesh Shivan’s production venture Connect. (photo: Instagram/Janhvikapoor/wikkiofficial) Janhvi Kapoor is excited about Vignesh Shivan’s production venture Connect. (photo: Instagram/Janhvikapoor/wikkiofficial)

Janhvi Kapoor played the lead role in Good Luck Jerry, which was the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s 2018 film Kolamaavu Kokila. The Bollywood actor had revealed that Nayanthara had appreciated her for taking up a film like Good Luck Jerry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, “I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So, I asked for her number and I messaged her and said, ‘Thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.’”

She added, “And she actually replied which was very exciting to me. She said, ‘Best of luck. I am rooting for you. I am proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.’ I was like that’s a big one, that’s a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Whereas, Nayanthara is marking her pan India debut with director Atlee’s Jawan, in which she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.