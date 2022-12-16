scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor says she can’t wait to watch Nayanthara’s Connect: ‘Looks too good’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect on her Instagram handle.

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor is keen to watch Nayanthara's Connect. (Photo: Instagram/Janhvikapoor)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken several times about her admiration for Tamil star Nayanthara. The Bollywood actor recently expressed her excitement about the Lady Superstar’s upcoming film Connect. Janhvi’s excitement was met with gratitude by Connect’s producer and Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

Janhvi shared the trailer of Connect on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Can’t wait for this!!! @Wikkiofficial looks too good! Vignesh in turn reposted Janhvi’s complement and wrote, “Thank you Jhanvi. Means alot. Glad you liked it.”

Connect is a horror film set against the backdrop of the pandemic, where a mother starts observing the eerie behaviour of her daughter. She consults a pastor virtually and the two try to deal with the situation.

Also Read |Vignesh Shivan on bringing up twins with wife Nayanthara: ‘I’m in a surreal zone, it still has not sunk in’
Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor is excited about Vignesh Shivan’s production venture Connect. (photo: Instagram/Janhvikapoor/wikkiofficial)

Janhvi Kapoor played the lead role in Good Luck Jerry, which was the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s 2018 film Kolamaavu Kokila. The Bollywood actor had revealed that Nayanthara had appreciated her for taking up a film like Good Luck Jerry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, “I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So, I asked for her number and I messaged her and said, ‘Thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.’”

She added, “And she actually replied which was very exciting to me. She said, ‘Best of luck. I am rooting for you. I am proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.’ I was like that’s a big one, that’s a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Whereas, Nayanthara is marking her pan India debut with director Atlee’s Jawan, in which she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:15:09 pm
Next Story

Will be in breach of special powers if we do not act in cases of violation of personal liberty: SC

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer SIngh- Rohit Shetty- Cirkus promotions- Indian Idol
Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote Cirkus on Indian Idol 13 with Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, See pictures
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close