Janhvi Kapoor called Vijay Sethupathi, offered to audition to work with him: ‘I don’t know if he was offended or shy’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently said in an interview that she is very keen on doing a South film and also opened up about the Southern actors she wants to collaborate with. Janhvi revealed that she wants to work with Vijay Sethupathi and Jr. NTR and also recalled an incident when she called Vijay after seeing his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi said, “I love Vijay sir. After watching Naanum Rowdy for the 100th time, I realized someone had his number and I called him up. I was like ‘Sir I am a huge fan and if you ever have anything I can audition for it, I really want to work with you.’”

When asked about Vijay’s reaction, Janhvi said, “He just kept saying ‘aiyo, aiyo.’ I don’t know if he was offended or shy. He seemed surprised because I was this forward, I think he was taken aback.”

Speaking of Jr. NTR, Janhvi joked that if she continues to talk about him, he might issue a restraining order. She said, “I just think there is a josh that he brings every time he is on screen, like a power. I don’t know it’s his swagger, his timing, his likeability and charm and I can just go on. I am sounding like a stalker.”

Janhvi was recently seen in the movie Mili, which was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film titled Helen. The actor has interesting projects in the pipeline — she has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.