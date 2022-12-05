scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor called Vijay Sethupathi, offered to audition to work with him: ‘I don’t know if he was offended or shy’

Janhvi Kapoor said that she is very keen on working and collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and Jr. NTR.

janhvi kapoor, vijay sethupathiJanhvi Kapoor wants to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi. (Photo: Janhvu Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently said in an interview that she is very keen on doing a South film and also opened up about the Southern actors she wants to collaborate with. Janhvi revealed that she wants to work with Vijay Sethupathi and Jr. NTR and also recalled an incident when she called Vijay after seeing his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. 

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi said, “I love Vijay sir. After watching Naanum Rowdy for the 100th time, I realized someone had his number and I called him up. I was like ‘Sir I am a huge fan and if you ever have anything I can audition for it, I really want to work with you.’”

When asked about Vijay’s reaction, Janhvi said, “He just kept saying ‘aiyo, aiyo.’ I don’t know if he was offended or shy. He seemed surprised because I was this forward, I think he was taken aback.”

Also read |Vadhandhi The Fable of Velonie review: A slow-burn mystery that justifies the for

Speaking of Jr. NTR, Janhvi joked that if she continues to talk about him, he might issue a restraining order. She said, “I just think there is a josh that he brings every time he is on screen, like a power. I don’t know it’s his swagger, his timing, his likeability and charm and I can just go on. I am sounding like a stalker.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Janhvi was recently seen in the movie Mili, which was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film titled Helen. The actor has interesting projects in the pipeline — she has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:03:47 pm
Next Story

MBBS student found dead in UP college; principal, 4 others booked for abetment of suicide

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close