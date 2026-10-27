Janhvi Kapoor on Shikhar Pahariya’s support after Sridevi’s death: ‘He left studies in London…’

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor appear on Karan Johar’s show, Janhvi will open about the important role boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya played in her life at an emotionally turbulent time. She says that Shikhar stood by her side like a rock when her mother, actress Sridevi, died in 2018.

Janhvi on Shikhar’s unwavering support during Sridevi’s death

In February 2018, actress Sridevi died in Dubai by accidentally drowning in a bathtub. While her sudden demise sent shockwaves across the industry, it was a catastrophic moment for her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar will be seen discussing a personal memory about how he observed Shikhar Pahariya stepping up to be Janhvi’s pillar of strength around that time. Janhvi says that she and Shikhar were not officially dating back then. “I think he was studying in London and he took like half a semester off. He came to Mumbai, and he used to stay in town with his dad then, and I only found out much later that he moved to his friend’s house in Juhu for a month. Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, ‘No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around.'”