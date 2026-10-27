Janhvi Kapoor on Shikhar Pahariya’s support after Sridevi’s death: ‘He left studies in London…’

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how Shikar Pahariya supported her after mother Sridevi's death.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 27, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor on Shikhar PahariyaJanhvi Kapoor on Shikhar Pahariya support around Sridevi death (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya / Instagram)
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On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor appear on Karan Johar’s show, Janhvi will open about the important role boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya played in her life at an emotionally turbulent time. She says that Shikhar stood by her side like a rock when her mother, actress Sridevi, died in 2018.

Janhvi on Shikhar’s unwavering support during Sridevi’s death

In February 2018, actress Sridevi died in Dubai by accidentally drowning in a bathtub. While her sudden demise sent shockwaves across the industry, it was a catastrophic moment for her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar will be seen discussing a personal memory about how he observed Shikhar Pahariya stepping up to be Janhvi’s pillar of strength around that time. Janhvi says that she and Shikhar were not officially dating back then. “I think he was studying in London and he took like half a semester off. He came to Mumbai, and he used to stay in town with his dad then, and I only found out much later that he moved to his friend’s house in Juhu for a month. Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, ‘No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around.'”

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In 2024, when Janhvi appeared on the show along with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she got emotional while recalling her mother’s death. Janhvi had shared, “When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room, and I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember is, the minute she looked at me, she stopped crying. She just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. And I have never seen her cry about it since.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls ‘howling’ when she got the call about Sridevi’s death, reveals sister Khushi hasn’t cried since that day: ‘She started comforting me’

 

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Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for a few years now. While Janhvi has been very candid about their relationship, the couple has not made the relationship official publicly. Over the years, they have never denied or accepted that they are dating, but Janhvi has been openly talking about him in several interviews.

In April, during a podcast with Raj Shamani, Janhvi spoke about her equation with Shikhar and also shared her take on love. She had said, “Love looks safe. It has helped me deal with the helplessness you psychoanalyse. It’s the biggest thing. I don’t feel as helpless anymore because of his presence. And his presence has always done that for me in my life. It’s not just calm. When I say a safe space, I mean that I can be a child; I can be a kid. There’s no one else I have more fun with. I think when you find love that’s good for you, you become.. I feel I have become the truest of myself because of love. It has given me a safe space to hear my thoughts, believe my thoughts, use my voice, and not feel judged, degraded, or abused when I become vulnerable.”

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn’t ‘feel as helpless’ because of boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: ‘Given me a safe space, I can be a kid around him’

 

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In an earlier interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi spoke about Shikhar and said, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system, almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor will also be seen alongside Janhvi. The latest episode will appear on JioHostar on Wednesday at 7 pm.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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