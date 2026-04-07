Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn’t ‘feel as helpless’ because of boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: ‘Given me a safe space, I can be a kid around him’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has always been quite candid about her relationship with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The couple has been together for a few years now, and Janhvi is often clicked with Shikhar when they accompany each other to weddings and vacations. Now, in a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about her thoughts in love and how Shikhar has created a “safe space” for her.

During a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Janhvi was asked about her opinion on love. “Love looks safe. It has helped me deal with the helplessness you psychoanalyse. It’s the biggest thing. I don’t feel as helpless anymore because of his presence. And, his presence has always done that for me, in my life,” she shared.