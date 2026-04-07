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Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn’t ‘feel as helpless’ because of boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: ‘Given me a safe space, I can be a kid around him’
Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her thoughts on love and 'calm' relationship with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has always been quite candid about her relationship with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The couple has been together for a few years now, and Janhvi is often clicked with Shikhar when they accompany each other to weddings and vacations. Now, in a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about her thoughts in love and how Shikhar has created a “safe space” for her.
During a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Janhvi was asked about her opinion on love. “Love looks safe. It has helped me deal with the helplessness you psychoanalyse. It’s the biggest thing. I don’t feel as helpless anymore because of his presence. And, his presence has always done that for me, in my life,” she shared.
The actor further added that he is the only person with whom she has the most fun. “It’s not just calm. When I say a safe space, I mean that I can be an infant child, I can be a kid. There’s no one else I have more fun with. I think when you find love that’s good for you, you become.. I feel I have become the truest of myself because of love.”
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Janhvi also emphasised that the relationship with Shikhar has given her a “safe space” and added, “It has given me a safe space to hear my thoughts, believe my thoughts, use my voice, and not feel judged or degraded, or abused when I become vulnerable.”
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya relationship
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar have been friends since a very young age. Rumours about their relationship initially emerged back in 2016, though neither publicly confirmed it at that time. However, Janhvi later confirmed their relationship during an appearance on Koffee With Karan.
In an earlier chat with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi shared, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”