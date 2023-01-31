Janhvi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi clicks her photos with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be making her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya public. She was recently spotted leaving filmmaker Karan Johar’s house after a party with Shikhar in his car and even smiled at the paparazzi who clicked her photos. The video was shared online by a paparazzo. The party was also attended by Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and others.

In the video, Janhvi is seen having a conversation with Shikhar while he gestures for the paparazzi to move aside from in front of the car. The actor sported a black dress which she paired with a peach blazer. She kept her hair loose and carried a sling bag. Her beau was spotted in a green full-sleeve t-shirt and blue denim. Janhvi smiled at the cameras as photographers focussed on her face. She even waved at the cameramen before leaving.

As the video surfaced online, fans dropped cheeky comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Janhvi is Blushing🫶😍.” Another user added, “The guy looks decent.” One of them also wrote, “they look so beautiful 😍😍@janhvikapoor ❤❤.”

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Reportedly Shikhar and Janhvi were dating for a while and then parted ways. In fact, Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7 almost confirmed the dating rumours, but Janhvi then maintained that she’s single.

However, since Diwali last year, the two have been spotted together often. The two even took a vacation to the Maldives together and Shikhar was there at Janhvi’s uncle, Anil Kapoor’s birthday party as well. Shikhar also does not shy away from expressing his admiration for Janhvi on her Instagram posts. When Janhvi shared pictures of her looks at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022, Shikhar had written “Ma cherie” with a heart emoji in the comments section. The French word in English means ‘My sweetheart’.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller Mili, and she’s now awaiting the release of Bawaal, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by National Award-winner Nitesh Tiwari, and is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.