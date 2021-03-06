Janhvi Kapoor gets sweetest birthday wish from sister Khushi: Happy birthday my everything, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday on Saturday and while she seems to be away from home as she shoots for Good Luck Jerry, her younger sister Khushi has a special wish for her. Khushi Kapoor showered love for the birthday girl through a collage of adorable pictures with her and an unseen video of Janhvi as a kid.

Alongside the picture and the video, Khushi wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always.” Under her post, Janhvi’s paternal uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a heart emoji.



Besides her immediate family, actor Alia Bhatt also took to social media to wish Janhvi. Posting a beautiful picture of the birthday girl, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul. Have the best best day.”

Hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor posted an Instagram story of her intimate birthday celebration with her team in her vanity van. The actor cut her birthday cake and clicked many pictures.

It looks like a busy birthday for the actor. She is not only filming producer Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry but is also neck-deep into the promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy Roohi, which arrives in theatres on March 11. Besides, Janhvi also awaits the release of romantic-comedy Dostana 2, which the sequel to the hit 2008 comedy starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The sequel also features Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakshya, and has been helmed by first time director Collin D’Cunha.