Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Stop everything and watch the actor’s five fun videos with her ‘Aksa gang’

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday. The darling daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor is working hard to make a mark for herself in her reel life. But when we scroll through her Instagram account, where she is quite active, we get to meet a fun character that the actor is in her real life.

Travel photos to fun bloopers, Janhvi shares a lot of these on her social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

But of late, the actor’s quirky dance videos have become a must-watch. We are here to list all the videos so far of Janhvi and her famous ‘Aksa gang’. Janhvi often shares dance gigs with her team/friends. The group is named as ‘Aksa gang’ by the Dhadak star.

Janhvi Kapoor‘s Instagram posts are a great indication to the kind of chemistry she shares with her team. The actor seems to be a fun character to be around. Janhvi’s ‘Aksa gang’ is a hit among her fans.

The gang’s first edition was when they came together to try an Instagram reel on Cardi B’s song “Up”. The hilarious moves of the gang got several likes and comments. Sharing that Janhvi wrote, “I really wish we were cooler than this but 🙃🥴☹️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The gang then came together to flaunt their moves on Sean Paul’s song “Temperature”. “Aksa gang is back 🤟🏼 miss u @mahnaz_kotwal,” wrote the actor then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

And then there was no looking back. The fun response that the videos were getting made the gang try more numbers, and we got to see hilarious BTS videos on Janhvi’s account.

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a ‘low budget’ video with Aksa gang, as they grooved on the popular track “Naakka Mukka”.

“Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel 🥲 no location no props but aksa gang still rocks 🤟🏼,” wrote the Gunjan Saxena actor at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The gang was then seen doing a hysterical dance on the song “Qayamat” in a hotel room. The video got the attention of many celebs and fans.

Not to miss, photographer Vaishnav Praveen has made a fan base for himself, all thanks to these videos. He is mostly the one opening the clips and his moves impress Janhvi’s fans and friends a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actor and her gang also wrapped the year 2021 in style and shared another super fun video when they danced on Himesh Reshammiya’s song “Ice Cream Khaungi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor seems to be one of the fans of the Aksa gang. Replying on the last video, he tagged photographer Vaishnav Praveen and wrote, “Vaishnav Praveen is going to be launched soon… I can sense it…”

Here’s looking forward to more such fun videos from the talented actor and her team!