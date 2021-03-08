Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebrations continue as sister Anshula decks up home with flowers, balloons. See inside pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 on March 6. However, the actor could not celebrate with her family on that day as she was busy shooting for her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, in Punjab. While the film’s team made sure to have a small celebration on the sets, Kapoor had no idea that her sister Anshula Kapoor had plans for her.

On Sunday evening, Janhvi was welcomed home with a surprise birthday celebrations, organised by Anshula. Janhvi shared a glimpse of the beautiful decoration that read, “Happy birthday Jaanu.” Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “Excuse me, Anshula Kapoor. I love you.”

Anshula Kapoor threw a surprise birthday bash for Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday evening. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram) Anshula Kapoor threw a surprise birthday bash for Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday evening. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor shared the picture of her birthday decoration at her home. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor shared the picture of her birthday decoration at her home. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor turned 24. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor turned 24. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Anshula also wrote in a message for Janhvi, “Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor ❤️ you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things – and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart.”

Earlier in the day, Janhvi shared photos of her birthday celebration from the sets of the film. One of the picture also featured the actor caught in a candid moment with father Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film Roohi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead role. The Hardik Mehta directorial will head to the theaters on March 11.

The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2, sequel of 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

A candid picture of Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from the sets of Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) A candid picture of Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from the sets of Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Janhvi said the bar set by Priyanka is so high that all she can do is pray that she gets “somewhere close to her.”

“Priyanka Chopra was iconic in Dostana. So, there is a responsibility, but it’s another film, completely different. So, I don’t know what I can do. All that I can do is the bar, the standard that she has set, you have to reach for the stars I guess, pray to God and hope that you get somewhere close.”