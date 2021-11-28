Janhvi Kapoor recreates Bigg Boss’ Pooja Mishra catfight in new video, ‘I am praying for you’ says Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor put her own spin on the popular ‘Pooja-what-is-this-behaviour’ catfight from Bigg Boss. The actor, who regularly entertains fans with Reels, shared a new video in which she pretended to be model Pooja Mishra on the reality show, fighting with her friend, who played Pooja’s hapless housemate Shonali Nagrani.

Janhvi shared the video with the caption, “Do you guys think I need help?” Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons, while Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Yes.” Her friend, actor Shanaya Kapoor, commented, “I am praying for you.”

For the unversed, Janhvi’s video is a spoof of the squabble between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani that took place on Bigg Boss 5. During the episode, Pooja angrily broke a broom, while Shonali asked her, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” Shonali said that Pooja was out of line, but that didn’t sit well with Pooja. The fight took a new turn when Pooja asked Shonali if she was ‘dying’ to be hit. The audio from this argument went viral and became meme-fodder.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include the Aanand L Rai-produced Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, and Takht. Recently, she announced that she had just wrapped filming Mili, which has been produced by her father Boney Kapoor.