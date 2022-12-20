Janhvi Kapoor asked if her glam social media persona is a ‘strategy’: ‘If all 21 million followers came to watch Mili, it would be a huge hit’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor said that her social media popularity is irrelevant to her career as an actor, because if all 21 million of her Instagram followers came to watch her latest film Mili, ‘it would have been a huge hit’. In an appearance on a roundtable interview conducted by Film Companion, Janhvi said that actors today are influencers as well. Being an influencer, she said, could make an actor’s stardom ‘more accessible’, but that one’s Instagram following isn’t ‘a testament to their stardom’.

Janhvi was asked if her glamorous social media persona is a part of some ‘strategy’ to make her seem like a typical heroine. She said that her social media doesn’t fuel her creativity, and that the two need to be separated.

She said, “I’ve been told that whatever I’m doing is confusing for the audiences, so if anything, maybe it’s a lack of strategy. If I have to tailor an image on social media to make my films more saleable, I think that’s too technical and that’s too calculated for my kind of personality. I will keep doing the kind of work that I believe in to satisfy my creativity, and my social media is for more brands, more likes, and vanity.”

Janhvi added, “Everyone is guided to feed into this perception game, or at least the conversations that I hear around me. Everyone is trying to look out for you and wants the best for you, but there’s a school of thought that tries to teach actors to sell themselves a little bit, and to build perception… Film mein naachne ko nahi mil raha toh main social media pe daal dungi, it’s honestly as simple as that.”

Besides Mili, Janhvi was also seen in the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry, which earned her positive reviews. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Mili made a negligible impact at the box office.