Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan workout together to ‘get the golden glow’, watch video

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been pitted against each other right from the start of their film career. However, the two seem to share a warm camaraderie in real life. At least, that is what their new video suggests.

Both Sara and Janhvi happen to share a personal trainer – Namrata Purohit. In a new Instagram reel shared by Sara on Tuesday evening, the pair is seen training with Namrata.

Sara Ali Khan shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Go with the flow 🌊 Steady and slow 🧘‍♀️💪 Kick high- squat low 🏋️‍♀️.That’s how you’ll get the golden glow ✨ For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show.” Namrata responded to the video with multiple heart emojis.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped the Aanand L Rai movie Atrangi Re, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actor was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, which failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Thakur. The actor has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty.