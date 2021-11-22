Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to star in Dharma Productions’ next titled Mr And Mrs Mahi

After spooking the audience with Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to share screen space again in Mr and Mrs Mahi. On Monday, Dharma Productions announced the project with a short video, which hinted that the film revolves around cricket. The video features a blue jersey, a cricket ball and introduces Janhvi and Rajkummar as Mahendra and Mahima.

“It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022,” read the post on Dharma Productions’ Twitter handle. The film is directed and co-written by Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl fame Sharan Sharma.

“Sometimes you can’t chase your dreams, alone! Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022,” Rajkummar Rao wrote as he announced the film on his social media handles.

“One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022,” Karan Johar posted on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. Rajkummar Rao has Badhaai Do, HIT: The First Case and Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline.