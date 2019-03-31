Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao set Filmfare Middle East stage ablaze with their energy

Bollywood celebrities graced the first-anniversary celebration of Filmfare Middle East edition, held in Oman on Saturday. From Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez to newbies such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter; the celebrities set the stage on fire with their presence and some special performances.

Advertising

Rajkummar Rao won the performer of the year award for his stellar act in Stree and Omerta. He brought his Bareily Ki Barfi character alive on the stage while receiving the award. He enacted Pritam Vidrohi’s monologue, leaving the audience in splits.

Later, the actor charmed the audience with his dance performance on Stree track Kamariya with Nora Fatehi.

Whereas Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter entertained the audience as well with their moves. The two took to the stage and performed on Zingaat, the popular track from their film Dhadak.

Advertising

Later, Janhvi posted a photo with Rajkummar Rao on her Instagram profile. This is their first appearance together after the announcement of their film Rooh-Afza, a Maddock Films’ horror-comedy project, also starring Varun Sharma. The film will see Janhvi in a double role.

Apart from Janhvi, Rajkummar, Nora and Ishaan, the event was attended by the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Mithila Palkar among others.