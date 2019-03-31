Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao set Filmfare Middle East stage ablaze with their energyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/janhvi-kapoor-and-rajkummar-rao-set-filmfare-middle-east-stage-ablaze-with-their-energy-photos-videos-5651169/

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao set Filmfare Middle East stage ablaze with their energy

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dazzled at the Filmfare Middle East anniversary celebration. The actors matched steps on Zingaat song from their film Dhadak, which had released last year.

rajkummar rao, janhvi kapoor and ishaan khatter at filmfare middle east anniversary celebration
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in a horror-comedy titled Rooh Afza. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebrities graced the first-anniversary celebration of Filmfare Middle East edition, held in Oman on Saturday. From Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez to newbies such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter; the celebrities set the stage on fire with their presence and some special performances.

Rajkummar Rao won the performer of the year award for his stellar act in Stree and Omerta. He brought his Bareily Ki Barfi character alive on the stage while receiving the award. He enacted Pritam Vidrohi’s monologue, leaving the audience in splits.

Later, the actor charmed the audience with his dance performance on Stree track Kamariya with Nora Fatehi.

Whereas Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter entertained the audience as well with their moves. The two took to the stage and performed on Zingaat, the popular track from their film Dhadak.

Later, Janhvi posted a photo with Rajkummar Rao on her Instagram profile. This is their first appearance together after the announcement of their film Rooh-Afza, a Maddock Films’ horror-comedy project, also starring Varun Sharma. The film will see Janhvi in a double role.

sonam kapoor filmfare middle east photos
Sonam Kapoor at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
rajkummar rao filmfare middle east photos
Rajkummar Rao at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary celebration. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
janhvi kapoor ishaan khatter filmfare middle east photos
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor walked in together at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary bash.(Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
jacqueline fernandez filmfare middle east photos
Jacqueline Fernandez at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
nora fatehi filmfare middle east photos
Nora Fatehi looked stunning. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
sonam kapoor photos
Sonam Kapoor at the event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
asha parekh filmfare middle east photos
Legendary actor Asha Parekh marked her presence at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
bappi lahiri filmfare middle east photos
Bappi Lahiri attended Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary with wife. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
mithila palkar filmfare middle east photos
Mithila Palkar looked like a princess at the Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kubra sait filmfare middle east photos
Kubra Sait at Filmfare Middle East edition’s first anniversary party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Janhvi, Rajkummar, Nora and Ishaan, the event was attended by the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Mithila Palkar among others.

