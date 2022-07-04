Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn twin in red in Amsterdam as they dine together, see photos

The next generation of star kids seems to be quite friendly to each other. A picture from Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn having brunch together in Amsterdam with friends is going viral on social media. Fans seemed to be impressed seeing Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter bonding with Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter.

In the photo, Janhvi and Nysa are seen twinning in matching red dresses as they posed for cameras. They were also joined by two of their friends as they had a hearty time having food together.

While fans loved to see the two star kinds bond, many noticed the food that filled up the table. “Why is Janhvi eating grass?” wrote a fan on the actor’s choice of salad. Another social media user wrote, “Jhanvi is literally eating ghaas foos..for which she paid atleast like $ 600..” Many fans even wondered who among them would have shelled out the bill. “Woh sab to theek hai lekin who will pay the Bill😂😂😂,” they joked.

Apart from the photo with Nysa, Janhvi also ‘photo dumped’ her Amsterdam trip pictures on Instagram. From beautiful skylines, decors to the sea, the Gunjan Saxena actor shared a number of pretty images. In another photos, she is seen having a gala time with friends and Janhvi even gave a glance of her ‘getting ready’ shots.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actor will next be seen Good Luck Jerry that’s releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. As for Nysa, as per her father Ajay Devgn, she hasn’t shown interest towards acting till now.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked about Nysa and how he feels about the new generation of actors. In response, the Runway 34 actor said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”