scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn twin in red in Amsterdam as they dine together, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor shared multiple pictures from her Amsterdam trip and fans having going gaga over one that sees her bonding with Nysa Devgn.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 4, 2022 10:13:27 am
janhvi Kapoor, nysa devgnJanhvi Kapoor shared a photo of her having brunch with Nysa Devgn.

The next generation of star kids seems to be quite friendly to each other. A picture from Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn having brunch together in Amsterdam with friends is going viral on social media. Fans seemed to be impressed seeing Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter bonding with Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter.

In the photo, Janhvi and Nysa are seen twinning in matching red dresses as they posed for cameras. They were also joined by two of their friends as they had a hearty time having food together.

While fans loved to see the two star kinds bond, many noticed the food that filled up the table. “Why is Janhvi eating grass?” wrote a fan on the actor’s choice of salad. Another social media user wrote, “Jhanvi is literally eating ghaas foos..for which she paid atleast like $ 600..” Many fans even wondered who among them would have shelled out the bill. “Woh sab to theek hai lekin who will pay the Bill😂😂😂,” they joked.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor credits her family members as her mentors, says success ‘can lead to disillusions’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Apart from the photo with Nysa, Janhvi also ‘photo dumped’ her Amsterdam trip pictures on Instagram. From beautiful skylines, decors to the sea, the Gunjan Saxena actor shared a number of pretty images. In another photos, she is seen having a gala time with friends and Janhvi even gave a glance of her ‘getting ready’ shots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actor will next be seen Good Luck Jerry that’s releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. As for Nysa, as per her father Ajay Devgn, she hasn’t shown interest towards acting till now.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked about Nysa and how he feels about the new generation of actors. In response, the Runway 34 actor said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement