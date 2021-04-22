scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora react to Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: ‘So wholesome’

Sardar Ka Grandson follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish. The film will stream on Netflix from May 18.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 22, 2021 1:58:32 pm
Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora gave a shout out to Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson trailer. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram. Varinder Chawla)

Netflix dropped their upcoming original film Sardar Ka Grandson trailer on Wednesday. Just as the trailer was launched, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora took to their social medial platforms to cheer for Arjun.

While, Janhvi shared the poster of the Arjun Kapoor starrer, and wrote, “such a wholesome, warm trailer”, Malaika shared the trailer’s YouTube link on her Instagram story. Reacting to Janhvi’s comment, Arjun said, “Can’t wait to show it to u, dad and Khushi.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar ka Grandson. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora/Instagram)

This is not the first time Janhvi has cheered for her brother, the duo often give a shout out to each-other’s work and write appreciative posts about one another.

Sardar Ka Grandson, touted as a family entertainer follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. The film will stream on Netflix from May 18. It has been directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan. Along with Arjun Kapoor, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham and Divya Seth.

