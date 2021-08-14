scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s ’22 hours in the Capital’ have them eating sweets, partying, swimming. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor shared a reel on Instagram that summarised her day in Delhi, which included eating, partying, and spending time with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 12:50:31 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor spent 22 hours in the Capital (Photo: Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had a blast during her short visit to the capital city. Her ’22 hours’ included sweet treats, joking around with sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor, and topping the day off by burning the dance floor at Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding festivities with Ranveer Singh.

Janhvi summarised her day in a video reel on Instagram, which sees the two Kapoor sisters catching a flight to Delhi, eating donuts, a clip of Khushi posing, while Boney gives a rock-on sign, getting ready for the big party, and a cracker of a performance. She captioned her post, “22 hours in the capital.”

At Shrey’s party, she danced to popular songs such as “Bhurj Khalifa”, “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag”, “Panghat”, and “Nadiyon Paar”, among others. She was a vision in her red and golden shimmery outfits. Ranveer Singh was present as well, and showed off his moves in a burst of energetic performances.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor add Bollywood tadka to Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding bash, watch videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s videos always bring some joy to her fans, as several clips have a shade of quirky. She and her ‘Aksa Gang’ as they call themselves, perform songs with much dramatic flair. In her latest addition to her viral collection of gigs that Janhvi Kapoor does, the actor picked the song “Qayamat” from Deewane starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. These videos usually get much love from her half-brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi has previously performed with the Aksa gang on “Naaka Mukka”, Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and Cardi B’s “Up”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018.

On the work front, Janhvi has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. She was last seen in Roohi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Its a wrap for Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra untitled film
It’s a wrap for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone-Shakun Batra film

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement