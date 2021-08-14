Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s ’22 hours in the Capital’ have them eating sweets, partying, swimming. Watch video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had a blast during her short visit to the capital city. Her ’22 hours’ included sweet treats, joking around with sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor, and topping the day off by burning the dance floor at Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding festivities with Ranveer Singh.

Janhvi summarised her day in a video reel on Instagram, which sees the two Kapoor sisters catching a flight to Delhi, eating donuts, a clip of Khushi posing, while Boney gives a rock-on sign, getting ready for the big party, and a cracker of a performance. She captioned her post, “22 hours in the capital.”

At Shrey’s party, she danced to popular songs such as “Bhurj Khalifa”, “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag”, “Panghat”, and “Nadiyon Paar”, among others. She was a vision in her red and golden shimmery outfits. Ranveer Singh was present as well, and showed off his moves in a burst of energetic performances.

Janhvi’s videos always bring some joy to her fans, as several clips have a shade of quirky. She and her ‘Aksa Gang’ as they call themselves, perform songs with much dramatic flair. In her latest addition to her viral collection of gigs that Janhvi Kapoor does, the actor picked the song “Qayamat” from Deewane starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. These videos usually get much love from her half-brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi has previously performed with the Aksa gang on “Naaka Mukka”, Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and Cardi B’s “Up”.

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018.

On the work front, Janhvi has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. She was last seen in Roohi.