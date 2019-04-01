Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/janhvi-kapoor-alia-bhatt-disha-patani-social-media-videos-5652386/

Have you seen these videos of Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani?

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani social media videos
Celebrities shared videos on the occasion of April Fool’s Day.

From Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s videos on the occasion of April Fool’s Day to Monday Motivation videos shared by Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, scroll to see all the videos shared by our celebrities on social media.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Happy April Fool’s Day”.

Varun Dhawan too posted a clip on his social media accounts.

Disha Patani posted a video on April Fool’s Day.

Advertising

Ananya Panday posted a video of a prank she played on Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.

Akshay Kumar posted a video of his daughter Nitara Kumar and wrote, “It’s always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible…a little push now will go a long way later. #MondayMotivation #FitIndia.”

“Today on the Yoga menu is Dynamic Suryanamaskar… the next level… trying to burn two big chunks of #Mysorepak from yesterday’s menu 😅💪,” Shilpa Shetty wrote sharing her workout video.

Arjun Kapoor shared a clip celebrating three years of Ki And Ka. He captioned the video, “The woman inside me loves that I did this film, the man inside me must always remember why I did this film #EqualityIsEverything #3YearsOfKiAndKa #KareenaKapoorKhan #RBalki.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared a dance video of Laxmi Agarwal.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram account.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tigmanshu Dhulia on Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 failure: The casting was wrong
2 Jacqueline Fernandez on Kick 2: Moving into any sequel is not easy
3 Mumbai's iconic Chandan cinema closes for renovation