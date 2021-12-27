Janhvi Kapoor drops a fun video with her gang on Christmas. Can you spot Vijay Sethupathi in it?

Actor Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to keep her fans engaged and entertained. The actor never fails to share updates of her life and her career on social media. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kapoor’s Instagram is a perfect balance of work and play, and her recent update is proof. On Monday, the Dhadak actor shared a video that features her with her Aksa gang. Aksa gang features Janhvi’s team and a couple of her close friends. In the new video, Janhvi and her team is seen performing on Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Ice Cream’ song. The video gives a sneak-peek of the fun Janhvi had on Christmas. Interestingly, the video also features Vijay Sethupathi. As the video progresses, Janhvi tags Sethupathi as someone she loves.

As soon as Janhvi shared the video, Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment. “@vaishnavpraveen is going to be launched soon… I can sense it,” he wrote. Vaishnav is a photographer by profession. Hair stylist Amit Thakur called the gang “Crackpots.” The video also left her fans in splits. “U guys are too awesome indeed…never fail to entertain us,” a fan wrote in the comment section, while many complimented Vaishnav Praveen. “@vaishnavpraveen more facets to your talent being unveiled everyday,” they mentioned.

On the work front, Janhvi wrapped Mili, which marks her first film with her father Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor is producing the film. “It’s a wrap! #Milli ❤️ My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa ❤️ thank you for this journey,” she wrote in a post.

Janhvi also has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 to her credit.