Janhvi Kapoor aka Jaya Kumari drops new pictures; fans say ‘Eternal Queen’

Post the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor has dropped new pictures on her Instagram handle. Janhvi posted close up shots of her character Jaya Kumari from Good Luck Jerry. She captioned the photos, “Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge? 29th July ko dikhiyega only on @disneyplushotstar trailer out now!!!”

Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, “The eternal queen of film industry.” Another fan commented, “You look just beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor looks promising as Jerry in the trailer of Good Luck Jerry that was released on July 14. The film is the Hindi remake of Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2018 Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila that starred ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in the lead role. The movie, also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 29.

Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines with her appearance on the show Koffee with Karan Season 7, where she spilled a few secrets. Apart from Good Luck Jerry, the actor has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Takht in the pipeline.