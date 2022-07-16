Janhvi Kapoor admits she was told be ‘calculative’ to succeed in Bollywood, post more about work and less about parties

Janhvi Kapoor confessed in a new interview that she was told to follow certain instructions in order to succeed in the industry, but felt that she would be lying to herself if she followed those guidelines. Janhvi said that she was told to be more calculative and focus on her public image.

She said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that while instructions like these might work for some actors, she would feel ‘wrong’ if she followed them. In her recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar implied that the whole phase in which Janhvi would only be seen wearing salwar kameez in public was mandated by somebody.

Asked if being calculative is an important stepping stone to success in the film industry, Janhvi said, “I’ve been told that being calculative is necessary, maintaining a certain image is necessary. Like, ‘Don’t be seen like this, don’t be seen so easily, cater an image, focus on PR, put a little more on social media about work so that it doesn’t seem like you’re only doing yoga and partying and eating food’. But when I’m on set, I’m thinking about the scene, the work, the location, how am I going to take a picture then?”

She continued, “There’s apparently some balance that every actor has to strike. They tell me to be more committed to promotions… I can’t, I really can’t… It’s not bad advice, it works for some people. But it’s not who I am, so even if I try to do this it’ll feel wrong.”

Recently, in her appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar praised her for becoming more fashion-savvy and even called her a ‘sex symbol’. He asked why she had been dressing so plainly in the past. She evaded the question and said that it was just the mindspace she was in at the time, and Karan asked her if somebody had instructed her to dress a certain way. She said, “I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself whatever that means, I don’t even know.”

Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, a crime comedy that will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.