Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wish the Dhadak girl

Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today and cousin sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the Dhadak actor. Sonam shared a childhood picture of herself with Janhvi and captioned it, “Happy happy birthday baby jannu… all my love baby girl… keep smiling your gorgeous smile.. @janhvikapoor.”

Sara Ali Khan also wished her contemporary Janhvi with a lovely photo. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday Janhvi Kapoor. Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead.”

Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday in Lucknow where she is shooting for her next, a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first woman pilots to fly in combat. Ahead of her birthday, the actor visited Kaashi and attended Ganga Aarti. She even shared a photo of herself enjoying the delicacies there and captioned it as, “Some dreams do come true!”. Her other photos from the visit went viral on social media.

Talking about her birthday plans, she told Mumbai Mirror, “There’s no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi) proud.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year in Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak, in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film, produced by Karan Johar, was a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat.

She has a couple of films in her kitty which includes KJo’s dream project Takht which has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.