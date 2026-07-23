Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: Vijay’s film eyes Rs 80 cr globally

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres after a wait of more than six months. For Vijay’s fans, the release is an emotional moment—not only because of the prolonged delay but also because the film marks the actor’s swansong before his full-time entry into politics. After registering Rs 22.26 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, the film has now crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in India on its opening day.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 20.06 crore gross in India across 7,176 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 38%. Its India net collection stands at Rs 17 crore, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 15.61 crore. The Telugu version has earned Rs 80 lakh, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 59 lakh so far.