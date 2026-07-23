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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: Vijay’s film eyes Rs 80 cr globally
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: While Chennai witnessed packed theatres and sold-out shows, the excitement failed to translate into similar advance bookings in other markets.
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres after a wait of more than six months. For Vijay’s fans, the release is an emotional moment—not only because of the prolonged delay but also because the film marks the actor’s swansong before his full-time entry into politics. After registering Rs 22.26 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, the film has now crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in India on its opening day.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 20.06 crore gross in India across 7,176 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 38%. Its India net collection stands at Rs 17 crore, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 15.61 crore. The Telugu version has earned Rs 80 lakh, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 59 lakh so far.
Jana Nayagan movie review: Vijay’s last film unravels under pressure of being Vijay’s last film
Despite being one of Vijay’s most anticipated releases, the film has largely remained a Tamil Nadu phenomenon. While Chennai witnessed packed theatres and sold-out shows, the excitement failed to translate into similar advance bookings in other markets.
According to BookMyShow, cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi have seen comparatively modest bookings, with several shows still having ample seats available.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol, who plays the primary antagonist.
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The film marks Vijay’s first release in nearly two years also as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. His previous outing, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), featured him in a double role. While the film grossed around Rs 467 crore worldwide, it was considered an underperformer given its reported Rs 400 crore budget.
Vijay’s last major blockbuster was Leo (2023), which reportedly earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide against a budget of around Rs 250 crore. The film reunited him with Trisha Krishnan and emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.
With Jana Nayagan being Vijay’s final film before stepping away from cinema, expectations remain high, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where the film has opened to a euphoric response. However, the muted response in other states means its long-term box office performance will largely depend on word of mouth and whether it can sustain momentum over the weekend.
All eyes are now on whether Jana Nayagan can surpass the lifetime collections of Leo and give Vijay a fitting farewell at the box office.
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